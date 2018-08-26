Ahead of PKR polls, Azmin says his ‘report card’ speaks for itself

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali arrives at the launch of PKR's annual general meeting at the Kinta Riverfront Hotel in Ipoh August 26, 2018. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 26 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today the wisdom of the party members will determine if he successfully defends the position in the upcoming internal election.

Azmin said he believes that party members will make decisions based on the experience and credibility he has in leading the party, and also the Selangor state government as a former mentri besar.

“I believe my ‘report card’ will be able to tell the real situation and it depends on the party members to decide the future of the party.

“I hope the party members will uphold the democratic practice orderly and politely in selecting the leadership which can bring the party forward,” he told reporters after launching the PKR’s annual general meeting at the Kinta Riverfront Hotel here.

This term’s election pits Azmin against PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli.

Azmin also brushed off claims that the contest among the duo will weaken the leadership structure of the party.

“The contest for the deputy president post shows that the party’s democracy practice is strong and stable. We welcome any party member who wants to contribute their service to the party,” he said.

The Gombak MP also said he cannot comment on allegations that the party is divided into two camps following the contest.

“I can’t comment on that because it wasn’t me who said it. But I can tell that today’s gathering here involved all the members.

“I often take an inclusive approach to make sure the party members can be given a good leadership. And I’m ready to take any party members and leadership to strengthen the party,” he said.

“I also believe with the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the party will be more relevant for the development of the country and its people,” he added.

Azmin also urged party members to continue the reform agenda in order to bring change to the country.

“The second phase of the reform is to implement our promises. This is important as the people have put trust and hope on PKR and Pakatan Harapan.

“As a bigger block in the coalition, we have a bigger responsibility in making sure the people’s and the country’s aspiration can be fulfilled,” he said.