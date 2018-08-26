Hishammuddin’s escorts halted after GE14, Armed Forces explains

Hishammuddin said the trio have close ties with him and his family, and are currently serving him 'temporarily'. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Armed Forces clarified today that any escorts for former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein have had their services terminated following Barisan Nasional’s defeat in the May 9 polls.

In a statement released today, it said it has started investigating claims that three Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) staff are still serving Hishammuddin and will take appropriate action over the matter.

Yesterday, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu instructed his ministry to conduct immediate investigation into allegations that three Armed Forces personnel are still serving former minister Hishammuddin.

He said action would be taken if they were found to have violated existing rules.

Mohamad was commenting on a news portal report that two Navy special operations force (Pascal) officers and a commando were still serving as escorts to Hishammuddin, who was no longer holding the portfolio following BN’s defeat in the 14th general election.

It was also claimed that the three were drawing salaries from ATM as well as from Hishammuddin.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin, in a Twitter post, said the three ATM personnel have close ties with him and his family, having served them for a long time, and are currently serving him “temporarily”.

Hishammuddin said he had also offered them employment but they must resign from ATM with immediate effect if they choose to accept the offer.