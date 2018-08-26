Rabies outbreak: Minister tells public to stop smuggling dogs, cats into Sabah

Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel putting down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 26 ― The public is prohibited from bringing dogs or cats from Sarawak into Sabah, said Sabah Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Junz Wong.

He said the measure was taken following the rabies outbreak in Sarawak.

“The Sabah Veterinary Services Department (JPV) has increased monitoring especially at the Sindumin-Merapok crossing,” he told reporters here today in refuting speculation that the outbreak would reach Sabah.

He also assured that Sabah JPV were taking all needed measures to prevent the outbreak from spreading into the state.

He added that rabies immunisation would also be undertaken involving a 30km radius at the Kalabakan-North Kalimantan border as well as at the Nabawan/Pensiagan-Sarawak border.

He urged the public to notify the authorities if they came across any attempts by people to smuggle in dogs or cats into the state. ― Bernama