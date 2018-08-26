Azmin: Cash handouts need to stop, involves elements of corruption

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks during the launch of PKR's annual general meeting at the Kinta Riverfront Hotel in Ipoh August 26, 2018. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 26 ― Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said Putrajaya will not encourage any sort of bribing to gain political support, including the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) cash handouts.

Instead of handing out cash to the people, the Gombak MP said that the government will find out different ways to help the people.

“Giving out cash assistance have to be stopped as it has the elements of political corruption which aimed to get the support from people,” he told reporters after launching the PKR's annual general meeting at the Kinta Riverfront Hotel here.

“Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has also said that such corruption activity has to be abolished.”

Azmin was commenting to Dr Mahathir saying cash handouts under BR1M, which has been renamed Cost of Living Aid by Pakatan Harapan, will be gradually reduced before being stopped altogether.

Dr Mahathir reportedly said the cash payments will be gradually decreased, but did not give a timeline for this.

“Based on my experience in Selangor as the mentri nesar, we do not bribe the people with cash. We encourage them with programmes and policies which can help them lead a prosperous life,” he said.

“As an example, for the small entrepreneurs from the B40 group, we provide them micro-credit assistance to enlarge their businesses.

“We gave them loans from RM1,000 to RM50,000 without any interest rate. With such help they can stabilised their family economy and do not need to depend on cash aid,” he added.

Azmin also said the move to stop cash handouts will not have any effect among the people as the government is planning a new initiative for the future of the country's economy.

“The prime minister and the Cabinet are drafting a new plan to enhance the country's economy, where it mainly focuses on prospering the people and not to bribe the people.

“If this is our focus, then I believe the people will have a better economy power to ease the cost of living,” he said.