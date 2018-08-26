Thai man dies after being stabbed by wife during tiff

A Thai man died after he was stabbed by his wife during a quarrel last night. ― Picture via Facebook/Mon Chan

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 26 ― A Thai man who works as an assistant at Thai restaurant in Gat Lebuh Chulia here was stabbed to death by his wife during a quarrel last night.

Timur Laut district police chief Supt V.Saravanan said in the 10pm incident, the 36-year-old man died at the restaurant due to a stab wound in the left of his chest.

“Initial investigations show both of them worked at the restaurant and a quarrel broke out believed to be due to money issues.

“During the quarrel, the wife went into the kitchen of the restaurant to get a knife and subsequently stabbed him and the wound was fatal,” he told reporters here today.

He said the restaurant was on the ground floor of the two-storey shop lot and that the workers’ living quarters were upstairs.

He added that police had detained the wife, aged 38, to facilitate investigations and also recovered the weapon.

Saravanan said police also rounded up seven workers at the restaurant in follow-up operations for immigration offences.

The victim’s body was sent to the Penang Hospital. ― Bernama