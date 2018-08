PLUS expects traffic volume to pick up in the afternoon and evening. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 ― With the Aidiladha and school holidays ending today, there was no reverse exodus back to the Klang Valley as at 10am, according to PLUS Malaysia Berhad and the Malaysian Highway Authority.

However, traffic volume is expected to pick up in the afternoon and evening.

For latest updates on traffic flow, the public can call Plusline at toll free 1800-88-0000 and at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM at 1800-88-7752 and at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. ― Bernama