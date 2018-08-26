Mat Sabu: Ministry to probe claims that military personnel still serving Hishammuddin

Mohamad Sabu has ordered an immediate investigation to be carried out over allegations that three Armed Forces personnel are still serving Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 ― Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu has instructed his ministry to conduct an immediate investigation into allegations that three Armed Forces personnel are still serving former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said action would be taken if they were found to have violated existing rules.

“I came to know from a news portal that three Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) staff are still serving as escorts to Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

“As such i have ordered an immediate investigation to be carried out and action will be taken if there is any breach of existing practices and regulations,” he said on his official Twitter account today.

Mohamad was commenting on a news portal report that two Navy special operations force (Pascal) officers and a commando were still serving as escorts to Hishammuddin, who was no longer holding the portfolio following BN’s defeat in the 14th general election.

It was also claimed that the three were drawing salaries from ATM as well as from Hishammuddin.

Meanwhile Hishammuddin on his Twitter post said the three ATM personnel had close ties with him and his family, having served them for a long time.

“They are with me for a temporary period,” he said.

Hishammuddin said he had also offered them employment but they must resign from ATM with immediate effect if they accepted the offer. ― Bernama