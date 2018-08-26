Empower Opposition and give voice for checks and balances in Selangor legislative assembly — Ong Chong Swen

AUGUST 26 — Any government must be checked and supervised. The power of people lies in defending one’s own rights! Let the powerful checks and balances in the government start from the Balakong state constituency!



Any government that has not been supervised and checked will eventually become an autocratic and corrupt government! Voters can only use their ballots to stop Pakatan from becoming a hegemonic regime.



Since Pakatan came into power, it has not led the country to break through the predicament we are facing now. On the contrary, it uses the excuse of a purported staggering national debt to break its election promises, including a five-year study on the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC). Ironically, it is preparing to roll out a third national car by 2020! Why prioritise a third national car when the country is deep in debt?



Ever wonder why a government can break its promises and embark instead on a 30-year long national car plan that is detested by the people? Because there is no strong Opposition to play the effective role of checks and balances in the government.



At present, there are 56 seats in the Selangor state legislative assembly, and Pakatan Harapan occupies 50 out of them, with a ratio of dominance of up to 91 per cent! Meanwhile, the Opposition only occupies five seats — the distribution of power between the ruling and Opposition parties is simply too disparate! When the ruling party is too strong and the Opposition is too weak, it is unfavourable for the mutual supervision in the Selangor state legislative assembly.



DAP candidate Wong Siew Ki’s win in this Balakong by-election will not have any effect, but is just an icing on the cake for the Selangor state government. However, if MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong is given the mandate, it will be an addition of 5+1 power to the Selangor state legislative assembly. It will also pass the message to the government that: people are merely exercising their rights to check and balance, their voices cannot be ignored!



I urge voters to vote to gain the power of checks and balances, and send MCA candidate Tan Chee Teong to the Selangor state legislative assembly! This by-election will be the starting point for a democratic two-party system!

*Datuk Ong Chong Swen is Wanita MCA Vice-Chairman.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.