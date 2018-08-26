Beyond the traditional: Transforming the work space, the Japanese way

Yuki Kanamori, a work style researcher at Kokuyo Worksight Lab which pursues next-generation approaches to work environment solutions. – Pictures courtesy of Kokuyo

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — In 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Tohoku, producing tsunami waves as high as 40 metres. It was the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan.

It was a terrible time but the Japanese people won admiration the world over for their orderliness and sacrifice in the weeks and months that followed.

Yuki Kanamori, then a young sales and marketing executive, remembers taking part in the Great East Japan Earthquake reconstruction support project. Everyone wanted to help in some way.

A variety of chairs on display at the Kokuyo International (Malaysia) Showroom

The “Collesso” sofa system is designed to support different level of collaboration

Kanamori had joined Kokuyo Furniture Co., Ltd. after graduating in 2005 from Sonoma State University in California and this was a way for him to contribute to the efforts.

He recalls, “At that time Kokuyo was already established in Japan and more than 100 years old. It was a very good opportunity for me to help Kokuyo expand overseas. After the earthquake reconstruction project, the management approached me to work on the Kokuyo Worksight Lab which focuses on the perspective of re-designing the working environment. With my innate interest in spaces and people, I felt right at home almost instantly.”

Worksight Lab is a research Institute within Kokuyo which pursues next-generation approaches to work environment solutions. Their philosophy is that open spaces promote community within the office; Kokuyo’s furniture design facilitates this with Activity-Based Working (ABW).

Kanamori explains, “The rise of the ABW concept has allowed employees to have a variety of open and collaborative work spaces. Rather than forcing individuals to undertake all their work at one setting, such as a fixed desk or within a designated cubicle, ABW encourages people to physically locate themselves where it is most suitable for them to complete their work.”

The “Notion” work space concep

In an ABW setting, there are opportunities for a wide spectrum of workplace activities: from focused individual work in private spaces such as Kokuyo’s “Interval” or “Notion” to impromptu and informal meetings at an open “Days Office” counter. For more private discussions, designs such as “Brackets” and “Inframe” offer ideal pop-up meeting spaces.

According to Kanamori, he had always done things differently. Born in the countryside north of Japan, he grew up in Tokyo. From a young age, he enjoyed travelling and had an innate curiosity about places and people. His father was a strong influence; working for Hewlett Packard meant he did not have typical Japanese ideologies.

Himself a father of a two-year-old girl with his Korean wife, Kanamori says, “The influence from my father’s work culture certainly rubbed off on me. I didn’t like traditional things. Studying in California, I found people to be very open-minded, very casual in the typical Californian style. There was much freedom: it was okay to be different as I was one of them. Never conforming, always experimenting, I loved the element of fluidity and flexibility in everything I did.”

“Interval” for employees who choose to have an enclosed, semi-private relaxing space to focus on their work

“Inframe” comprises semi-closed meeting booths for private discussion

Due to a keen interest in cultural subjects, Kanamori switched majors from science to “geography which really is about spaces and people.” After university and post 9/11, he found it difficult to find a job in the US and returned to Tokyo, where he sought something that would take advantage of his command of English and afford him the chance to experience different cultures.

This search led him to Kokuyo where furniture design supports collaboration by promoting ideation and innovation. That’s the promise but how does the concept fare in practice? A Malaysian or South-east Asian context may prove a challenge, given employees in this regions could be unused to — and be possibly slow to embrace — the freedom of choice ABW offers.

It is not just about design, Kanamori observes, but changing the work style and the way people work. He adds, “Change management is required otherwise fancy designs may work in some way but not utilising its full potential. Companies in this region with traditional work culture may not be able to adopt it right away. However, I feel that Malaysia is very unique with its rich diversity; people here are open and accepting, which means adaptation to ABW may not be so difficult.”

Casual looking furniture made from wood and metal are featured in the “Days Office” concept

One of Kanamori’s favourite case studies is SKY Broadcasting, a pan-European British media and telecommunications company headquartered in London. His research was focused on the Sky Central building which houses 3,500 of over 30,000 employees.

He shares, “The media industry works in a very traditional way and this was not attractive to new talents... neither did it promote much employee satisfaction, well-being and productivity. SKY’s work space was redesigned for the young who like to have more fluidity for bouncing new ideas off each other. Products became more innovative and in line with today’s demand, directly resulting in SKY’s offerings to its subscribers and its business outcome.”

The “ING 360° Gliding Chairs” allow users to move their body freely while sitting

Moving beyond the traditional route is perhaps the story of Kanamori’s life, though perhaps fate plays a role as well. The maverick thinker is wistful about it: “My failure to get a job in the US was definitely a blessing in disguise. Today I might be a developer in the Silicon Valley, doing something practical but not what I love. Instead I wake up every day with passion for my work and work doesn’t even feel like work when you do what you love.”

