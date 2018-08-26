News of fire incident at Angkasapuri not true, says KL Fire Dept

News of the fire incident at Angkasapuri went viral on social media last night. ― Picture via Facebook/Radio RTM

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 ― The news of the fire incident at Angkasapuri here, as viraled on social media last night is not true.

A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said the department had not received any report of the fire incident.

“So far we have not received calls on the fire at Angkasapuri from the Kuala Lumpur JBPM Operations Centre either,” he said when contacted by Bernama last night.

“At about 9 pm today a Twitter and Facebook account holder using the name 'Zunar Cartoonist' uploaded a photograph of a burning building with the caption :

“Building being constructed at Angkasapuri worth RM2 billion on fire now?” ― Bernama