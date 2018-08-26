Reports lodged over threats against deputy minister on Facebook

A Facebook user has threatened Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Fuziah Salleh over a statement on issues related to the LGBT group. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, Aug 26 ― Three police reports have been lodged against a Facebook account owner Mohd Azmi Ismail who allegedly posted rude remarks and threatened Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Fuziah Salleh, who is also Kuantan MP.

The report was made by Teruntum State Assemblyman Sim Chon Siang, Special Officer to Fuziah, Fakhrul Anuar Zulkawi, and Razali Abd Rahman who is Fuziah’s brother-in-law, at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters here yesterday.

Fakhrul Anuar said they urged the police to investigate the account holder of the social networking site because he had issued an offensive statement that threatened Fuziah’s safety and that of her family.

“The account owner has used improper language, and if there is something unpleasant, he can write, reproach or even see the honourable (deputy minister Fuziah) to discuss.

“This is not the way, using abusive language on a social networking site. We urge the owner of the account to come up with an open apology to the YB (deputy minister),” he told reporters here yesterday.

Fakhrul Anuar said that he had read the statement at 11am on Thursday (Aug 23), and the account owner had yet to delete the posting as of today.

Meanwhile, Razali, 53, said the police reports were necessary because the account owner had not only threatened Fuziah, but also the women in her family on Facebook.

“This report is also for the sake of dignity and family safety. The Facebook account owner's statement can also be regarded as a sexual harassment to the women in our family,” he said.

Based on a copy of the police report, the account owner was alleged to have issued the statement in response to Fuziah's statement on issues related to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) group. ― Bernama