Athletes warming up to medals, Asian Games chef de mission says

PALEMBANG, Aug 26 — The Malaysian contingent chef de mission of the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang, Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi, is confident that Malaysia can achieve its target of seven gold medals as the events for potential pole positions are about to begin soon.

He said the national medal harvest would be expected through sports such as trek cycling, sailing and karate, after squash confirmed the second gold medal when both national representatives Datuk Nicol David and S. Sivasangari advancing to the women’s singles final.

“These are just some of the sports that have the potential to give us gold medal. We have athletes of Category A and the new Podium Programme that will start their fight soon, we believe they will be able to contribute to the medal count.

“The bowling event has succeeded in contributing a gold and two silver and we still expect another medal through tomorrow’s Masters women’s event. There are sports such as handball and kabaddi, which are in Category B, we are not expecting any medals, but if we do, it will be a bonus,” he said.

Abdul Azim was speaking to the Malaysian media while attending the men’s team bowling event at the Jakabaring Bowling Centre here.

Earlier, Nicol advanced to the finals after beating K. Dipika Pallikal of India 11-7, 11-9, 11-6 while Sivasangari, 19, upset world number 16 Joshna Chinappa also from India 12-10 , 11-6, 9-11 and 11-7, in Jakarta.

Abdul Azim was disappointed with several sports associations that previously promised medals, but failed to bring any medals such as shooting and wushu.

Meanwhile, deputy chef de mission (Palembang), Datuk Dr SS Cheema, is confident the country’s contingent in the Palembang cluster can afford at least two medals in the women’s event (bowling) and the regu event in sepak takraw.

“For now we are happy with what we have achieved and there is hope. The women’s Masters event has a chance because our players are ranked first (Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamidi) and fourth (Natasha Roslan).

“I’m happy that Jakarta has started to see the medals coming it’s a big motivation for our contingent,” he said.

Malaysia has so far collected one gold medal, four silver and two bronze medals on the seventh day of the games. — Bernama