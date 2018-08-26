Selangor Selection lift 2018 Sultan of Selangor's Cup

The Selangor Selection lift the cup presented by Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (centre). ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 26 — The Selangor Selection won the Sultan of Selangor’s Cup after beating a Singapore Selection 5-3 in a penalty shootout in the 17th edition of the annual football championships at Shah Alam Stadium here tonight.

Winger Muhd Faris Ramli became the hero of the night when he netted the winning shootout goal.

In the match, the visitors went ahead with a goal by Shuhei Hoshino in the eighth minute before Selangor equalised in the 15th minute through Rufino Segovia Del Burgo.

As champions, the Selangor Selection took home the cup presented by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Also present at the match were the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; Selangor Menteri Besar, Amirudin Shari as well as PKR de facto leader, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama