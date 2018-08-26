Fall 2018: Get the cowgirl look

Isabel Marant stood out from the crowd with an entire collection inspired by the American West. ― AFP pic

PARIS, Aug 26 ― Kicking off with Dior's Cruise 2019 show earlier this year, the Western-inspired trend, which has gone from strength to strength in recent months, is set to reach a high point this fall. Denim, suede, fringe, boots, and folk-inspired pieces will be increasingly sought after by fashion mavens eager to embrace the cowgirl look.

Nature and the wild are major sources of inspiration in general for the 2018-2019 fall-winter season. Several designers and fashion houses have presented collections inspired by Western themes, or more subtly, by the world of horse-riding, with contemporary looks that combine chic, romantic and streetwear details.

In late February and early March, the 2018-2019 fall-winter fashion weeks spotlighted pieces, materials, and accessories that were increasingly Western in tone. A feature on several catwalks, the cowgirl look has attracted sufficient attention for it to become one of the main trends this season.

Modern-day cowgirls

Isabel Marant stood out from the crowd with an entire collection inspired by the American West. Riding boots, cowboy boots and thigh boots ― three cowgirl essentials ― were everywhere, along with high-waisted trousers, Western shirts, big belts, and poncho jackets. Fringes on leather jackets and handbags were another key detail.

Bohemian, chic, feminine and laidback by turns, cowgirls rode the catwalks of several fashion capitals. In New York, Pyer Moss opted for cowgirls ― and cowboys ― with a hint of sportswear, while Calvin Klein 205W39NYC presented a range of ultra-modern Western looks.

At Milan Fashion Week, the Etro dressing room was also overrun by the Far West. In Paris, Chloé presented a range of more subtle bohemian-chic looks, while an Off-White show focused on the world of horse-riding, with a wide range of details to enhance modern-day cowgirl outfits.

Cowgirls for a day, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner

At its 2018-2019 fall-winter menswear/womenswear show in January, Dsquared2 also looked to the Old West for inspiration. With denim shirts, cowboy jackets, hats and boots, leather trousers, steer motifs and fringes everywhere, the brand was clearly aiming at being home on the range this season.

This was confirmed in June with the unveiling of its 2018-2019 fall-winter campaign, featuring Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. The two American top models, who often take to the trail on horseback, are pictured in modernised Western attire in a video that emphasises sexy details and sensuality, a trend likely to inspire many imitators this fall. ― AFP-Relaxnews