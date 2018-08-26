Terengganu crush Felcra 4-1 to top Malaysia Cup group

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Terengganu FC continued their winning streak in the 2018 Malaysia Cup competition after trouncing Felcra 4-1, to lead group A with 10 points.

In the match at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, midfielder Lee Andrew Tuck was the toast of Terengganu FC when he scored a hat trick in the 22nd, 60th and 79th minutes while captain Tchetche Hermann Brice Kipre scored in the 17th minute.

Felcra netted their only goal in the third minute by midfielder, David Laly.

In another group A match, Perak stayed in the second place with seven points after beating Kuala Lumpur 1-0 via captain Mohamad Nasir Basharudin in the 19th minute at Penang Stadium, in Batu Kawan.

Meanwhile Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are leading group C with six points after edging Kelantan 1-0 at Tan Sri Dato' Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium.

Playing on home ground, defending champions JDT scored the only goal in the match in the 64th minute via Fernando Andres Marquez.

Kelantan are now in the third place with four points while MIFA and Kedah from the same group will play at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium tomorrow.

At Darul Makmur Stadium, hosts Pahang drew 0-0 with PKNP FC in the second round for group D.

Pahang are now on top of group D with eight points with PKNP FC in the third spot.

Another two teams in the group, Selangor and Sabah will square off tomorrow at Shah Alam Stadium. — Bernama