Dunedin is a must-visit destination in New Zealand’s South Island, partly due to its stunning coastal views. — Pictures by CK Lim

DUNEDIN (New Zealand), Aug 26 — The colour is what captures your attention.

From outside, Bath Street in Dunedin can seem rather grungy. That is until you stumble upon a fire-engine red façade. Brick walls painted a red far more intense than the red of the original bricks. Against a stark white rectangle, bright red letters announce that you’ve discovered The Strictly Coffee Company.

Coffee is exactly what the doctor ordered to start your day with. (Well, maybe not the doctor, but a good many baristas, assuredly.)

All the coffee making action happens behind the bar.

The fire-engine red façade of The Strictly Coffee Company (left). The ultimate Kiwi cuppa: a flat white (right).

Dunedin, the gem of New Zealand’s Otago coastal region, is long considered a haven for its scenic vistas. Home to the University of Otago, New Zealand’s oldest university, this Unesco City of Literature is also home to a thriving student population.

Dining in Dunedin, however, is one of its less well-known pleasures.

Located close to the Octagon (the eight-sided city centre), Strictly Coffee is, as its name suggests, absolutely serious about coffee. Here, head roaster Jarrod Baigent stands guard over the roasting of espresso blends that are supplied to around 500 cafés and restaurants throughout the South Island.

The Strictly Coffee Company’s secret urban garden.

So you may feel as though you are entering some hallowed ground. But the relaxed attitudes of the baristas will put you at ease immediately. Strictly Coffee’s décor leans towards retro-chic with different rooms featuring various artworks and an open courtyard that is warmed by the sun.

It’s here, in this urban garden, that you will truly awaken, shaking off the last of the previous night’s indulges. Surrounded by greenery and an aggressive mural by a Kiwi graffiti artist, this is a hidden space, a secret garden. The building itself is over a century old, previously housing a stamp-maker’s workshop.

Refreshing nectarine juice produced locally in Central Otago.

Sip on a flat white or some refreshing nectarine juice (produced locally in Central Otago), amidst Nature and history, and the fiery red of those brick walls. It’s a reminder that there’s no rush, not on such a beautiful morning.

Come noon, Dunedinites gather at the Morning Magpie (left). The Morning Magpie has a quirky, mismatched sense of décor (right).

As midday approaches, it’s time for a spot of brunch or lunch. The Morning Magpie is where Dunedinites gather and, despite its name, most folks turn up closer to noon. (Or later, particularly on a lazy weekend.) The city’s languorous pace could be traced to its geography — from rolling hills and an extinct volcano past the Otago Peninsula till the harbour meets the Pacific Ocean.

Far from a sleepy hollow, however, Dunedin is a thriving land that wears its Maori heritage and Scottish influence deeply. People are happy here, and the way they dine reflects that. Unhurried and unencumbered by tedious formalities.

Lunch of champions: bagel with a fried egg, bacon and Worcestershire sauce (left). Books abound at the Morning Magpie (right).

A mug of pour-over coffee to be enjoyed with a pastry from the Tart Tin.

Certainly that’s the way things are at the Magpie, which merits its bright and cheerful name. The café located on Lower Stuart Street, east of the Octagon, benefits from plenty of natural sunlight. Walk in and you are greeted by a giant mural painted by local artist Danny Brisbane behind the coffee bar.

Locavores will love the Magpie’s local-where-possible philosophy with regards to their menu. Pastries come from the Tart Tin; bread from Black Rabbit Bakery is used to make sandwiches; the scones and rolls are made in-house too. The salted caramel slices and cinnamon pinwheels are addictive.

You do what the regulars do and order the bagel stuffed with a fried egg, strips of greasy bacon and ungodly amounts of Worcestershire sauce. It’s far from healthy but you don’t regret a single bite.

Brewing in progress (left). A taxidermist’s showcase (right).

Other customers sip their coffees, read and chat in the cosy but spacious room. Books flourish like happy weeds. Owner Troy Butler roasts Fairtrade beans for the Magpie; pour-overs are excellent here, especially when brewed in a Chemex for sharing.

Wildflowers add colour to a long communal table, as do mismatched furniture. Lights in glass jars hang low from the high ceilings. The white walls are almost bare but for simply hung illustrations. The lack of frames allow the drawings to blend in with the décor. The Magpie is also a big supporter of the arts, so you may experience a musical performance one day and a painter’s pop-up show on another.

For supper or an early dinner, you head down to the beach. St Clair has that seaside promenade ambience right out of a P.G. Wodehouse novel. Swimmers and surfers hurry to catch the last waves before sunset. The waters are hard to resist but you feel the call of the wood fire ovens of the aptly named Esplanade. They promise smoke and char dancing with the salt in the ocean breeze.

A pizzaiolo placing a freshly made pizza into the wood fire oven.

Wood roasted bread at The Esplanade (left). Clams cooked with garlic and white wine (right).

Run by serial restaurateur Katrina Toovey, the Esplanade is all about Italian comfort food executed with a Kiwi flourish. Its corner lot address feels both historical yet contemporary: use of timber and exposed brick walls are lightened by wide windows that offers stunning views of the shore.

Servers are warm, gregarious the way an Italian eatery ought to be. While you are entertained by tall, dark and handsome pizzaiolos shaking freshly made pies towards the flames, some antipasti arrive. Wood roasted bread; clams cooked with garlic and white wine; formaggi al forno, wood oven baked cheese doused with truffle oil.

You can’t dine at an Italian place and not try their pasta. The chefs at the Esplanade acquit themselves wonderfully on this count: fork-tender braised lamb shoulder encircling mushroom-tossed pappardelle; gnocchi alla sorrentina with the simplest of ingredients (does anyone need anything more than tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil and parmesan?); and a saffron-infused risotto spiked with roast pumpkin, guanciale and pungent Gorgonzola.

Salsiccia pizza with pork and fennel sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella and a hint of truffle oil (left). Pappardelle tossed with fork-tender braised lamb shoulder and mushrooms (right).

The highlight is their pizzas, naturally. Whether you choose a classic Neapolitan (their version includes tomatoes, mozzarella, anchovies and capers) or the meaty Salsiccia (pork and fennel sausage, mushrooms, mozzarella and a hint of truffle oil), every slice has that smoky stamp of authenticity.

You’d be forgiven for being too full for desserts, after a full day of dining in Dunedin, but who can resist a tiny cup of caffè corretto — a shot each of espresso and grappa? The Kiwis love their coffee and they do it well, so go on. Indulge.

The Strictly Coffee Company

23 Bath Street, Dunedin, New Zealand

Open Mon-Fri 7am-4pm; Sat-Sun closed

Tel: +64 3-479 0017

www.strictlycoffee.co.nz

Morning Magpie

46 Stuart Street, Dunedin, New Zealand

Open Mon-Fri 7am-4pm; Sat 8am-3:30pm; Sun 8:30am-3:30pm

Tel: +64 21 540 837

www.facebook.com/morningmagpie/

The Esplanade

2 Esplanade St Clair, Dunedin, New Zealand

Open Mon-Fri 9am till late; Sat-Sun 8:30am till late

Tel: +64 3-456 2544

www.esplanade.co