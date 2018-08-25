V Shem-Wee Kiong cruise into quarter-finals

Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong today marched into the quarter-finals. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 25 — National badminton doubles champions, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong today marched into the quarter-finals in the quest to claim a medal at 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang.

The Rio Olympics silver medalists brushed away the challenge of Bikash Shrestha-Nabin Shrestha of Nepal in 21-9, 21-12 in the second round at Istora Senayan here today.

V Shem-Wee Kiong will be meeting the winners of match between world number one pair, Marcus Fernaldi-Kevin Sanjaya of Indonesia and Japan’s Inoue Takuto-Kaneko Yuki.

For Wee Kiong, they are almost certain to meet the Indonesian pair but they are prepared mentally and physically as well as the thousands of vociferous spectators at Istora Senayan.

“We have to believe in ourselves and our capability. I think that is the most important thing. There is not much difference in terms of strategy and play and our games with them were usually closely fought.

“This time we are playing in their home venue (Istora Senayan) and we can image the environment. I was shocked at the intense spirit of the supporters for their players but in reality, we just have to keep our cool tomorrow.

“We are ready,” he said when met by Malaysian media here today.

In the three encounters against the world’s top doubles pair, V Shem-Wee Kiong had only won one at the 2015 Switzerland Open and in the last meeting at the 2018 Thomas Cup in May, the Malaysians lost 19-21, 22-20, 13-21.

Earlier, another national pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi upset world number three pair Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda of Japan, 21-14, 21-17 to enter the quarter-finals. — Bernama