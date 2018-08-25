National women’s hockey team keeps semi-final hopes alive

Wan Norfaeizah Md Sauiti in action during the group A match against Taiwan in Jakarta August 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 25 — The national women’s hockey squad has revived its hopes of entering the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang semi-finals after crushing Taiwan 11-0 in a group A match at Gelora Bung Karno hockey field here today.

The result saw Malaysia collect seven points after three matches so far.

In the game today, Taiwan were no match for Malaysia when the national squad led 5-0 in the first half with goals from Nuraini Abdul Rashid in the fourth and 26th minutes, Hasliza Md Ali (9th minute), Nur Zafirah Aziz (21st minute) and Norazlin Sumantri in the 25th minute.

As soon the game resumed in the second half, Malaysia piled up another six goals via Amirah Shakirah Zulkifli in the 32nd minute, Nuraini (39’, 44’ and 56’), Hanis Nadia Onn (50’) and Nur Zafirah in the 51st.

It was even a sweeter victory for national senior players, Raja Norsharina Raja Shabuddin and Fazila Sylvester Silin when they achieved their 100th cap with the national squad today.

Malaysia had defeated Hong Kong 8-0 in the opening match on Aug 19 before drawing 2-2 with China on Thursday.

National women’s squad coach, Muhammad Dharma Raj Abdullah who was met by Malaysian media after the match was elated with the win and added that the squad could have scored more today.

“What is more important is for us to wait for the outcome between China and Japan tomorrow as well as China and Hong Kong match on Monday before we know whether we have qualified or not,” said Muhammad Dharma Raj.

Malaysia also have to beat Japan in the last group A match on Monday to harbour any hopes of entering the semi-finals.

Based on the competition format, the top two teams from group A and B will progress to the semi-finals. — Bernama