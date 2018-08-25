PAS to intensify Seri Setia by-election campaign next week

File photo of Dr Halimah Ali, the candidate for PAS in the Seri Setia by-election in Petaling Jaya, August 15, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Aug 25 — With two weeks left, PAS leaders are expected to throng the Seri Setia state constituency from Monday onwards to intensify the by-election campaign.

PAS’ candidate for the by-election Dr Halimah Ali said the party was preparing a schedule for PAS leaders to campaign in areas deemed to be suitable.

“Apart from PAS leaders, some non-governmental organisation (NGO) leaders have expressed their willingness to assist in the campaign. Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim (former Selangor Menteri Besar) too has volunteered to campaign for the party,” she said when met by reporters at a public feast in Desa Mentari Village here today.

Meanwhile, in commenting over the local candidate issue being played up by Pakatan Harapan (PH) Dr Halimah said this would not determine victory for candidates in the by-election.

In the Seri Setia state by-election on Sept 8, Dr Halimah will face PH candidate, former Councillor of Petaling Jaya City Council, Halimey Abu Bakar in a straight fight.

The by-election was called following the death of its assemblyman Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin on August 2 due to colon cancer. — Bernama