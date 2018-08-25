Minister: Sepang circuit to be developed as regional motorsports hub

The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) will continue to be developed as a motorsports hub in South-east Asia, said the youth and sports minister. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SILVERSTONE, Aug 25 — The Sepang International Circuit (SIC) will continue to be developed as a motorsports hub in South-east Asia, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

After monitoring the circuit that was placed under the supervision of the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) since last week, he said among the initial steps was to bringing the youth closer to motorsports.

Previously the SIC was placed under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance.

“It is not only for racers but also for various career fields in sports such as team engineers and mechanics,” he said when met by Malaysian journalists after a media conference announcing the collaboration between SIC and Petronas, the main sponsor of the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team yesterday.

Among the main factors the circuit is placed under the supervision of KBS is to facilitate the ministry in reaching out to the youth, especially the ‘mat motor’ or motorcyclists.

“We want to approach these ‘mat motor’ in efforts to find solutions besides recognising motorsports as an important sports in the hearts of Malaysians.

“My mission is to turn the Sepang International Circuit into a hub of Asean motorsports. It will be developed with various facilities. There we will have various types of racing such as drag, F2, F3, F4, MotoGP (and so forth).

“So that there is a comprehensive development and under KBS, this will be our focus,’ he said.

In a similar development, Syed Saddiq said he would hold a meeting with sports enthusiasts, including the youths who were interested in motorsports next month.

“Through this meeting, I hope we can find a meeting point and finally their voices are taken into account in efforts to outline the future of motorsports in Malaysia,” he added. — Bernama