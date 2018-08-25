MB: Perak in no rush to terminate contracts of political appointees

Ahmad Faizal said the state government was taking a more rational approach by considering the impact this would leave on the companies concerned. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

TAPAH, Aug 25 — The Pakatan Harapan-led state government is in no hurry to terminate the contracts of individuals who served the previous government as political appointees including those in government-linked companies (GLCs), says Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said the state government was taking a more rational approach by considering the impact this would leave on the companies concerned.

“If a person’s contract ends this year, it is not necessary to hasten (the termination) and we should not punish the individuals without considering their capabilities.

“As a responsible government, I have to be careful to ensure the companies do not bear losses because if I were to terminate the contracts, the companies will have to settle the allowances and other entitlements,” he told reporters after opening the Chenderiang state assembly service centre here today.

Yesterday, Perak Keadilan Youth Exco Muhamad Alif Asyraf Bin Abdull Rahim urged political appointees who served under the previous government to step down gracefully. — Bernama