‘Super Kip’ thrilled to join Petronas Sepang Racing Team

SILVERSTONE, Aug 25 — Malaysia’s Moto2 racer, Khairul Idham Pawi, or better known as ‘Super KIP’, is thrilled that he has been selected to join the Malaysia’s Petronas Sepang Racing Team, next season.

The rider’s name was mentioned during the announcement of the collaboration between national petroleum company Petronas and motorsport promoter, Sepang International Circuit (SIC), at a press conference on the formation of the MotoGP team for the next season at the Silverstone Circuit here, yesterday.

History was created when Malaysia will for the first time have a team in the main class of World Motorcycle Championships through the joint efforts of Pertronas and SIC.

Through the partnership, Petronas will also be involved directly in the participation of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes.

The 19-year-old from Kampung Gajah, Perak, is the only Malaysian rider selected to join the team under the partnership.

“I am very excited and happy to be a part of the family from Malaysia and I will take full advantage of this opportunity,” he said after the press conference yesterday.

The Current Rider with the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia Team started the Moto2 Class Race in 2017 winning the championship at the Argentina and Germany Grand Prix respectively. He had won the Moto3 Class, the previous year.

Khairul Idham believed that with the new team, next season, he would be able to show off his new skills and performance.

“Certainly, there is going to be a bit of pressure (with the new team), but I will try to train more and improve my riding techniques,” he said.

The racer will be tied up for two years with the Petronas Sepang Racing team, next season.

Khairul Idham said that he may stay on in Barcelona for the next season and practice with other SIC riders. — Bernama