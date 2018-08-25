Two killed, five injured in Pekan accident

PEKAN, Aug 25 — Two people were killed while five were injured after their multi-purpose vehicle crashed into a steel roadblock at Km 33 Jalan Chini-Terapai here today.

Pekan District deputy police chief DSP Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said in the accident at 10.45am, Muhammad Amirul Dzulkifli, 24, and Afizah Abdullah 28, from Felda Chini Timur 1 here died at the scene.

In the incident, Muhammad Amirul’s elder brother, Mohd Zulfazli, 30, who was driving the vehicle, his mother Rosliza Ismail, 50, and five unidentified family members, including a four-year-old child also sustained injuries.

Afizah is the younger sister-in-law of Mohd Zulfazli.

“They are believed to be on their way from Felda Chini to Felda Bukit Mendi in Triang, Bera. The incident caused the Toyota Unser to rotate and overturn and to be severely damaged at the front,” he said when contacted here.

Mohd Zaidi said the bodies of the two victims and the injured family members were brought to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh, near here.

He said investigation were being carried out under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, an eye witness, mechanic Mohd Fikrie Anuar Rusli, 26, said he saw two children involved in the accident struggling to get out of the vehicle when he arrived at the scene.

He said during the incident, he was travelling from Chini to Jerantut when he saw a group of Orang Asli gathering at the roadside asking for help.

“They informed there was an accident and a child was flung out of the vehicle and have got hold of the child but have yet to contact the police,” he said, adding that he subsequently contacted the emergency line about the incident. — Bernama