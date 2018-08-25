Ministry says Employment Act 1955 likely to be reviewed

Kulasegaran said discussions were underway and a comprehensive draft of the review was expected to be completed next week. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

IPOH, Aug 25 — The Ministry of Human Resource is likely to review the Employment Act 1955 to protect the interests of employees and employers in the country, says its Minister M. Kulasegaran.

He said discussions were underway and a comprehensive draft of the review was expected to be completed next week.

In addition, he said the ministry planned to add eight new provisions to the Act in line with current employment situation in the country.

“The new provisions are being studied as certain provisions are no longer suitable and do not meet current job requirements.

“We are still at the discussion stage with stakeholders in the job market including the trade unions, workers, non-governmental organisations and those who can contribute in efforts to improve the Act,” he told reporters after attending a Career Fair for People with Disabilities here today.

The one-day programme was organised by the Sultan Idris Shah Foundation and DayBreak Association in collaboration with the Labour Department, Social Welfare Department, Perak Education Department and Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers.

On the programme, Kulasegaran, who is also Ipoh Barat MP said it was a very good initiative adding that the government lauds employers who give people with disabilities to acquire the skills needed to succeed as normal individuals. — Bernama