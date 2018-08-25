Eight injured in five-vehicle pile-up near Mersing

JOHOR BARU, Aug 25 — Eight people including a boy were injured in a five-vehicle pile-up at KM19 Jalan Endau-Mersing, near Mersing, yesterday afternoon.

Mersing District Police Chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said the 6.45pm accident involved 16 victims aged between five and 55 years who were travelling in a Perodua Alza, Naza Citra, Perodua Kancil, lorry carrying fish, as well as a Toyota Camry.

He said the accident occurred when the Perodua Alza with its six family members including the boy suddenly skidded and went into the opposite lane.

“This caused the Perodua Alza which was travelling from Endau to Mersing town to collide with a Naza Citra and with a Perodua Kancil which was behind the Naza Citra.

“The Perodua Kancil then spun and collided with a Toyota Camry behind it while the Perodua Alza which was now in its original lane collided with a lorry transporting fish,” he said in a statement here today.

He said a Proton Saga and a Proton Satria travelling from Endau towards Mersing tried to avoid a collision after seeing the accident, but skidded to the left road shoulder.

However, both vehicles did not collide with each other and the five vehicles in the earlier accident, he said.

“Other than the boy who suffered hip injuries, others who were injured were the driver and a passenger in the Perodua Alza, the driver of the Naza Citra, the driver and three passengers in the Perodua Kanci,” he said.

All the victims wer taken to the Mersing Hospital for treatment and the case is being investigated under the Road Traffic Rules 1959 for careless driving leading to accident. — Bernama