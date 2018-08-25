Warisan refuses to accept LDP into state coalition

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 25 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) is not keen to accept Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) into the ruling state government after it had suffered a humiliating defeat in the last 14th general election (GE14).

Warisan Supreme Council member Martin Tommy said the former Barisan Nasional (BN) component party had nothing to offer now and had lost its bargaining power when all its contested seats were lost during the last general election.

“Politically speaking, LDP is in perpetual darkness and is seen as more of a liability now,” he said in a statement here, today.

Tommy was responding to LDP acting president Chin Su Phin’s recent statement when he tried to pacify Warisan’s leadership through ‘sweet talking’ with the intention of joining the Warisan-led government.

He said Chin was not a trustworthy politician and he even campaigned against Warisan in the last general election.

Chin took over LDP leadership from Datuk Teo Chee Kang who resigned as LDP’s president earlier this month. — Bernama