MCA’s Balakong candidate lodges reports with EC, Bersih 2.0 over damaged posters

Tan Chee Teong (4th left) shows examples of the damaged campaign posters and buntings in Kuala Lumpur August 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — MCA candidate for the Balakong state seat Tan Chee Teong regrets that about 100 of his campaign posters and buntings in Kampung Kwan Tung Baru, Sungai Chua here have been damaged by irresponsible parties.

He said his campaign machinery discovered this yesterday and he had lodged a report with the Election Commission and Bersih 2.0 today so that they could monitor the situation and take action.

“The buntings and posters had just been put up for the by-election and there is still about 13 days for the campaign. Why are there people who are so hardworking at destroying them?”

“We are a civilised society so this should not happen. MCA hopes that the by-election can be conducted civilly and with mutual respect,” he said in a press conference here today.

He added that if the matter persists, he would not hesitate to lodge a police report.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Wong Siew Ki said Tan’s accusation that DAP had destroyed MCA’s campaign material was baseless.

Wong said Tan made the allegation on his Facebook account with his posting with the heading “I (Tan) will hold a press conference on the damage of MCA’s campaign material by DAP” which was later edited, but he had a screenshot of the original article.

“This is an irresponsible act, MCA is making accusations without any evidence. This is not the candidate that we want. We need a fair and transparent election.”

“We will lodge a report with the police and another with the Election Commission on this matter and MCA must give an explanation as this affects the DAP’s image,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

The Balakong by-election is being held following the death of its assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chie from DAP in a road accident on July 20.

In the 14th general election, Ng defeated Barisan Nasional candidate Lim Chin Wah and Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali (PAS) with a majority of 35,538. — Bernama