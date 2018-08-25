Second gold in hand for Malaysian contingent at Asian Games

Datuk Nicol David celebrates after defeating India’s Dipika Pallikal in the women’s semi-finals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 25 — The Malaysian contingent is assured of a second gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang after two national squash players — Datuk Nicol David and S. Sivasangari advanced into the finals in the individual event, tomorrow.

Nicol, defending champion and also the four times Asian Games winner, lived up to the top billings by defeating world number 19th player, Dipika Pallikal of India; winning 11-7, 11-9 and 11-6 in first semi-finals match at Gelora Bung Karno squash arena.

Sivasangsari, on the other hand, continued her giant-killing act by stunning world number 16th player, Joshna Chinappa of India; winning 12-10, 11-6, 9-11 and 11-7 in the second semi-finals match.

For the record, the 19-year-old Kedahan pulled off a surprise after scoring a 11-9, 11-13, 11-5, 3-11 and 11-5 win over world number 11th player, Annie Au of Hong Kong in the last eight match, yesterday.

Speaking to Bernama afterwards, the elated Nicol was happy with the victory and praised her Indian opponent for putting up a stiff competition in today’s match.

“I was pleased to win in three straight set...Right from the first game, she played very well and after winning the first two games, it gave me more confidence level before I wrapped up a win in the third game.

“I knew I will play against a tough opponent today and I needed to be on fire, but overall I was happy to pull it away and put up a good show,” the Penangite added.

It was a different mission for Sivasangari who is vying to surprise her squash idol in her maiden debut in the Asian Games, adding that she was delighted to continue her splendid performance in the quadrennial games.

“I still can’t believe what just happened as it was my first Asian Games and I was speechless after qualifying to the final. I’m just mentally prepared facing Chinappa, having defeated world number 11th player, yesterday.

“I have been looking to meet Nicol since an early age and it’s a dream come true to play against her, but we will see what will happen, tomorrow,” the petite teenager added.

For the record, it will be the second all-Malaysian affairs in the Asian Games after the 2014 Incheon Asian Games which saw Nicol beat another national player, Low Wee Wern; 9–11, 11–6, 11–5 and 12–10 in the final match.

The Malaysian contingent had won the first gold medal in the bowling event (women’s trio) on Aug 22 through Esther Cheah Mei Lan, Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman and Syaidatul Afifah Badrul Hamidi. — Bernama