Dayak party welcomes Sarawak Native Court reform

PBDSB Youth chief Rapelson Richard Hamit said he welcomes the move made by the state government. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Aug 25 — Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) Youth chief Rapelson Richard Hamit welcomes the move made by the state government for the Sarawak Native Court (Dayak Court) to be given green light to pursue greater autonomy and independence on par with the Civil and Syariah courts.

“This will be the first step as recognition to the ethnicity of Dayak native indigenous communities at the national and international levels,” said Rapelson in a statement here today.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg had advised members of the Sarawak Native Court, which shall be led by its Chief Registrar Datu Michael Dawi Alli to set up a committee and conduct detailed studies from all angles before forwarding a proposal to the state government.

“This is good news that state government had finally walk the talk. We (PBDSB) have been fighting for it ever since and it was in our manifesto in the last 14th general election for Native Court (Dayak Court) to be on par with Civil and Syariah Court.

“The Native Court should be autonomous and consist of independent bodies. This one step is to recognise Dayak native Indigenous communities in Malaysia and as well as in Federal Constitution” Rapelson added.

Rapelson suggested that Majlis Adat Istiadat Bumiputera should be replaced with Majlis Adat Istiadat Dayak or Dayak Native Customs Council and that the Bumiputera Court should be replaced with Dayak Court as he opined that that it would further strengthen the institution.

“The special committee must comprise people from the legal entities (Dayak lawyers), from the native community leaders, those who are very familiar with the customs of our Dayak laws, registered Dayak non-governmental organisation, Dayak institution/academician and also Dayak consultant and Dayak customs and culture expert” added Rapelson.

According to Rapelson, the Sarawak Dayak ethnic term is required to be included in the Malaysian Constitution and that the term “Bumiputera Sarawak” and “lain-lain” is preferably to be replaced with “Dayak” in the official form for Sarawak.

“For Dayak Customary Rights (NCR) land cases, its cases should be decided only at the Dayak Court, therefore we demand that the Dayak Court be equal with the Syariah Court and High Court level.

“Even though it is a known fact that Dayak NCR land owners has won many cases in the High Court and also Court of Appeal, unfortunately it still loses its cases when it comes to the Federal Court relentlessly,” he added. — Bernama