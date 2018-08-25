Halimey moots counselling centre for Seri Setia

Pakatan Harapan’s Seri Setia candidate Halimey Abu Bakar at a press conference in Kelana Jaya August 23, 2018. — Picture Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 — Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s candidate for the Seri Setia state seat by-election Halimey Abu Bakar is considering setting up a community counselling centre in the low-cost housing area to tackle the socio-economic problems there.

He said this was because the residents here were exposed to economic problems which led to anti-social activities.

“People living in the People’s Housing Project (PPR) are constantly faced with challenges as most are low-incomed.

“Besides being exposed to economic problems such as loss of job, debts and a rising cost of living, they are also faced with social and criminal problems including divorce, so counsellors will be appointed at these centres to help them tackle these problems,” he told reporters after visiting the Lembah Subang PPR area here today.

In the coming by-election which follows the death of its assemblyman Shaharuddin Badaruddin on August 2 from cancer, Halimey faces a straight fight against PAS candidate Dr Halimah Ali.

The former member of the Petaling Jaya Municipal Council said he would focus on starting a counselling centre in the Lembah Subang PPR area before expanding it to other areas in Seri Setia.

Halimey said if elected, he will work with the related bodies and the Selangor state government to set up these centres.

“Besides counselling, the centre will also organise counselling training for community leaders such as members of the mosque committees, leaders of the non-Muslim communities and the residents association.

“I hope this effort will help resolve the people’s problems,” he said.

Earlier, Halimey visited the Al-Quran guidance and community centre in the PPR area. — Bernama