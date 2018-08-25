National badminton doubles pair trounce world championship finalists

National men’s doubles pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi celebrate after beating Japan’s Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda to advance to the badminton doubles quarter-finals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta August 25, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 25 — National men’s doubles, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi upset world number three pair, Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda of Japan to advance to the badminton doubles quarter-finals at the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games 2018 today.

In the second-round match at Istora Senayan, the Malaysians who were ranked 25th in the world put up a spectacular performance to overpower the seeded pair 21-14, 21-17.

Yew Sin when met after the match said the victory over the 2018 World Championship finalists was due to the good communication between them and the duo managed to maintain their discipline throughout the game.

“We played well and were successful in controlling the game from the start. We did not give any chance for them to attack and our strategy was clearly effective.

“We went in without any pressure and in fact the pressure was on them as the seeded pair. We played out usual game and kept our positive rhythm until the end,” he said.

He said the success would obviously spur them to go further in the hunt for a medal for the country.

“We want to continue the momentum to deliver an Asian Games medal for Malaysia,” he added.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi will be facing either host pair Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto or Kim Wonho-Seo Seungjae of South Korea in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

Malaysia’s challenge in the men’s singles fizzled out after young national player Lee Zii Jia lost to South Korea’s Son Wan-ho 11-21, 17-21 in the second round. — Bernama