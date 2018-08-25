Dr M holds closed-door meeting with Kedah PPBM leaders

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters after launching PPBM’s inaugural town hall meeting in Kuala Lumpur August 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 25 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad held a closed-door meeting with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) leaders in Kedah at Dewan Seri Mentaloon near here today.

Dr Mahathir, who is also PPBM chairman, arrived at the venue at 4.20pm and was welcomed by Kedah Mentri Besar and PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

The media was informed that there would be no press conference after the meeting,

Tonight, Dr Mahathir is scheduled to attend the “Jelajah Malaysia Baharu” event at Dataran Stargate together with other Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders among them Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, DAP secretary -general Lim Guan Eng, who is also finance minister, and defence minister and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

This is PH’s first roadshow after forming the new government in May. — Bernama