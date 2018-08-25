Malaysia to host biggest mobile eSports tournament

The tournament will run from Aug 27 with the finals taking place on Sept 16. — Facebook pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — eSports enthusiasts will have an opportunity to participate in the country's largest online mobile gaming tournament, Wang Ze Rong Yao, beginning Monday (Aug 27).

Business development director of 5v5 eSports', Hanson Chan, the organiser of the tournament said there are 128 registered teams in the online mobile game tournament which could be a substantial platform for hardcore eSports players to experience playing on a large scale.

"Through Wang Ze Rong Yao, Malaysian eSports’ players will now have a well-deserved stage to prove their worth against their opponents, something which they lacked in previous tournaments.

"Our aim is to recognise true eSports gamers. Thus, we made it borderless and allow every gamer in Malaysia to participate in this tournament with just a nominal entrance fee of RM50," Chan told Bernama.

He said the tournament will run from Aug 27 with the finals taking place on Sept 16.

More information about 5v5 eSports’ Wang Ze Rong Yao can be found at https://www.5v5esports.com/. — Bernama