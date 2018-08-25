API in Peninsular Malaysia at moderate level

According to the latest readings on the Malaysian Air Pollution Index (APIMS), as of 3 pm today, all these areas recorded moderate levels of between 53 and 81. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Air Pollution Index (API) in all states in the Peninsular as well as several areas in Sabah and Sarawak remained at a satisfactory level today.

According to the latest readings on the Malaysian Air Pollution Index (APIMS), as of 3 pm today, all these areas recorded moderate levels of between 53 and 81.

Several areas in Melaka recorded readings of more than 70, namely Alor Gajah (72), Bukit Rambai (72), and Bandaraya Melaka (76), while in Sarawak, Kuching district had the highest reading of 81 followed by Samarahan (73).

Since early August, the national air quality had been at a moderate level, but as of Aug 16, six areas in the north of the Peninsular as well as Mukah in Sarawak recorded an unhealthy API level with Kangar in Perlis having the highest reading of 151.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, between 51 and 100 (moderate), between 101 and 200 (unhealthy), between 201 and 300 (very unhealthy) and more than 301 (dangerous). — Bernama