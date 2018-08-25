Nanny remanded for seven days, baby still in ICU

Yesterday, the woman was detained at the Seremban police headquarters at 8.45pm. ― AFP pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 25 — A 23-year-old nanny was remanded for seven days from today to assist in investigations into the case of four-month-old baby Muhammad Ummar Zayyan Mohamad Haikal Hafiz, who was unconscious while he was under her care.

Seremban district police chief ACP Thiew Hock Poh said the remand order was issued by the Seremban Courts Special Remands Assistant Registrar Haryatie Mohd Saini.

“The remand application is to enable the police to make further investigations under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said in a media statement here today.

It was previously reported that the baby’s mother Zura Emilia Mokhtar, had said that her son was unconscious and was being treated at the Paediatric Intensive Care Centre (PICU), Tuanku Jaafar Hospital (HTJ) near here.

She said that the doctor who had treated her son had said that the child was bleeding in the brain and breathing with the help of a ventilator. — Bernama