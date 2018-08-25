All lanes clear at Bukit Raja toll following ceiling collapse

The ceiling of the Bukit Raja toll plaza in Klang collapsed on August 24, 2018 after a storm. — Fire and Rescue Department pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Bukit Raja toll plaza is fully operational again, said a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority.

Responding to Malay Mail’s query regarding the status of the toll plaza following the collapse of its ceiling late last night, she said there were no longer any obstructions.

“The site was cleared shortly after the incident and there are currently no disruptions at the location,” she said.

Yesterday, strong winds caused sections of the ceiling at the toll plaza to collapse.

No casualties were reported but the incident led to the closure of several lanes and traffic to be backed up as far as one kilometre in both directions.