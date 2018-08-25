Morbidelli, Quartararo Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team riders

Speed Up Racing’s Fabio Quartararo in action during qualifying for Moto2 at the Austrian Grand Prix in Speilberg August 11, 2018. — Reuters pic

SILVERSTONE, Aug 25 — The newly-formed Malaysia’s MotoGP team, Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team starting next season unveiled their riders for the challenge on Friday.

With the announcement, the team will replace the Angel Nieto Ducati team on the MotoGP grid next year and will take over from Tech3 as Yamaha’s satellite team.

It was confirmed that the Malaysia-owned team will field Franco Morbidelli of Italy and Fabio Quartararo of France next year.

Morbidelli, a Valentino Rossi protege and reigning Moto2 champion, moves across from the Marc VDS Honda team where he is spending his MotoGP rookie season, while Quartararo will graduate from Moto2.

“I’m really happy to have signed with the new Petronas and Sepang International Circuit for 2019, it’s a great opportunity for me.

“I want to thank Gianluca Falcioni, VR46, Johan Stigefelt, Wilco Zeelenberg and Lin Jarvis, who have all helped me with this new venture for 2019,” said Morbidelli.

Taking the step up to MotoGP this year, Morbidelli is already a regular top-15 contender in his rookie year, which saw his challenge with Malaysia’s MotoGP rider, Hafizh Syahrin of Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Team for the top position in the Rookie of Year challenge.

Meanwhile, Quartararo was excited to be given the opportunity to ride in the premier class next season.

“I’m really happy and excited about this new challenge. I’ve always dreamt about riding in the MotoGP class and now it’s becoming a reality.

“I’m honoured that Petronas, SIC and Yamaha believe in me and I want to thank all the people who have made this happen. I know that I have a lot to learn in this new category, but I feel ready to take the step,” said the 19-year-old.

Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team also confirmed that Morbidelli and Quartararo will be on board ‘A’ and ‘B’ spec YZR-M1s in 2019.

The riders have each signed a two-year contract with the team. — Bernama