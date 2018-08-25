Umno leader claims gathering to rouse Malays under ‘threat’

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (left) says that the Perhimpuan Melayu Bangkit rally is to protect Malay rights. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

PASIR SALAK, Aug 25 — The Perhimpuan Melayu Bangkit rally here on September 1 is to remind the Malay community that their special privileges are still being questioned, said Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

“Some influential leaders from various parties are making statements that threaten Malay rights.

“They use their power and position to make such statements,” he told Malay Mail.

He cited Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran, who allegedly described the Malay community as having migrated to the region, as an example and insisted it was not an isolated incident.

Tajuddin further claimed the Malay Rulers and Islam were also under threat, but refused to identify those responsible.

Despite claiming that such “threats” arose after his party’s defeat in the general election, his use of the three issues of race, religion, and royalty is a staple for Umno politicians.

“So, that is the reason why we wanted to have this gathering. We want to protect our rights,” the Pasir Salak MP explained.

When it was pointed out that such privileges and positions were enshrined in the Federal Constitution, he said this did not stop detractors from questioning their purpose.

“The fact that they are complaining and questioning means that they are threatening the status of Malays as Bumiputera despite the law,” Tajuddin claimed.

He asserted that the rally will draw a crowd of 10,000 and will be peaceful.

On former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin’s admonition for the party to return to centrist values and shun racial politics, Tajuddin said that not everyone cared about the Malay community.

“If you don’t protect your family, then who is going to protect them?” he asked.

“As a Malay and a Muslim, does he (Khairy) really care what’s happening to the Malays now? If he cares, what is his stance and what does he want to do for them, knowing that their rights are being threatened?”

The rally organised by Umno will be held at 8pm next Saturday in Pekan Kampung Gajah here.

The Perak Tengah police confirmed they have received formal notice for the gathering.