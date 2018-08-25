Boyzone sizzles at Bukit Jalil show, Ronan Keating wishes Malaysians ‘Selamat Hari Merdeka’

Boyzone's (from left) Michael Graham, Shane Lynch, Ronan Keating and Keith Duffy gave the Malaysian faithful a walk down memory lane last night at Bukit Jalil's Axiata Arena. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, August 25 — Charming is one word to describe Boyzone’s show in Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil last night.

But it wasn’t just their performance and the ageless Ronan Keating that charmed the fans last night. It was also a near 90-minute set which was an energetic, synchronised throwback to some of the greatest love hits of the 1990s.

41-year-old Keating also took time to wish Malaysians a blessed Independence Day – an act greeted with possibly the loudest cheer of the night.

“I’d like to take some time to wish you all ‘Selamat Hari Kemerdekaan’, did I say that right? It’s just around the corner isn’t it?”

Keating proved to be the biggest hit of the night.Whether it was him smiling, winking at the crowd, or even holding the microphone and interacting with the audience, there were just screams of “We love you Ronan” constantly.

It was a magical atmosphere despite a low turnout but the band consisting of Keating, Michael Graham, Keith Duffy and Shane Lynch – along with three back-up members which completed the lineup – gave fans a dream start by performing 1997 hit Picture of You, the song which is best remembered as the theme song for Mr. Bean’s The Ultimate Disaster Movie in the same year.

Love You Anyway and Love is A Hurricane followed shortly before the Irish boy band belted out the Irish boy band’s most famous cover Baby Can I Hold You – a song which peaked at #2 on the UK singles chart in 1997.

The tour in conjunction with the band’s 25th year anniversary showed how far they’ve come, from a band of five young performers who then attained superstar status. And who continue to give out a memorable occasion every time they are on stage.

“I appreciate the people who have stuck with us throughout the years, the fans who still believe in Boyzone.

“Thank you, it is very special. The 90s was a special time for pop music it was the best, but I know everyone’s favourite boyband out here is Boyzone,” Keating joked to the crowd halfway through the show.

Duffy later took centre stage to dedicate two songs to their late member – Stephen Gately – Gave It All Away and Everyday I Love You.

“Every time we are on stage, we feel like he’s together with us. If you’re hearing this, do know that we think of you every single day,” said Duffy.

10 more songs followed before the band’s second show in Malaysia – the first in 1998 - came to an end.

Emotions were running high throughout the night, but who can blame the crowd?

What with Keating’s signature husky voice, a feel-good vibe and a tinge of groove.

20 years in the making and indeed a surreal throwback to the 1990s.