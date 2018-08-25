HallyuPopFest 2018 brings over 20 K-pop sensations including Wanna One, Taeyeon

HallyuPopFest 2018 will bring over 20 acts over three days including stars such as SNSD's Taeyeon and boyband sensation Wanna One. — Pictures courtesy of HallyuPopFest

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 — The next few months will bring a bevy of concerts to Southeast Asia with various global acts visiting Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. If K-pop is your jam, check out HallyuPop Fest 2018 that is happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from September 7-9.

Organised by H.A.H. Entertainment, HallyuPopFest will have over 20 acts performing. The event will see both afternoon showcases and nightly concerts. What's more singer Eric Nam will be a host during the night concerts.

All ticketholders will get free access to the afternoon showcases that will see 90-120 minute sets performed by a select set of performers. The evening concerts will see three hours worth of performances with South Korea's biggest boyband sensation Wanna One headlining two out of three nights.

For the third night, Girl's Generation Taeyeon will be headlining - definitely a big draw for her fans.

Besides Wanna One and Taeyeon, there’ll be acts to suit different tastes. Boyband fans can catch Victon, ONF, Snuper, NCT 127, BTOB and UNB.

Prefer girl groups? There’s Gugudan, Apink, AOA, Momoland as well as EXID.

Also on the roster: Jeong Sewoon, Heize, Huh Gak and former Sistar member Soyou. It's a list of names that sound as though they belong on a year-end big variety show concert.

The three days will showcase a variety of popular acts. — Picture courtesy of HallyuPopFest

Check out the artist lineup and schedule below:

For tickets, Ticket2U is the official Malaysian partner and you can buy tickets here. Tickets start from RM388. Or you can get them from Sportshub Singapore here.