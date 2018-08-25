Mujahid denies ordering Zamihan's transfer to Jakim

Last Thursday, Zamihan (pic) claimed that following Mujahid’s appointment as minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, he was transferred from the Home Ministry to Jakim in 24 hours.— Screen capture via YouTube

SEPANG, Aug 25 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusuf Rawa has denied ordering that religious officer Zamihan Mat Zin be transferred from the Home Ministry to the Department of Islamic Development (Jakim).

“I do not know because there is no such instruction from me...that is a ministry matter,” he told reporters after arriving at the KLIA from the Holy Land here today.

Last Thursday, Zamihan claimed that following Mujahid’s appointment as minister in the Prime Minister’s Department which oversees Jakim, he was transferred from the Home Ministry to Jakim in 24 hours.

He also denied that the Home Ministry had terminated his contract as deradicalisation officer in the ministry.

Zamihan said he was never informed of the matter and stressed that he would abide by the terms of the contract as officer for two years, ending in June 2019.

He was transferred from the Home Ministry last June. — Bernama