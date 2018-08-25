Bodies of all victims in Kemaman drowning tragedy recovered

KEMAMAN, Aug 25 — The bodies of the remaining two victims in the drowning tragedy at the Teluk Kalong beach near here on Thursday, have been recovered,

Fire and Rescue Department senior operations commander Mohamed Zulkhairul Mohamed Razilah said the body of Ahmad Daniel Firdaus Zubir, 19, was recovered at 5.20am about 100 metres from where the body of the first victim, Shahir Aqil Shahrun,was found yesterday.

“ Mohamed Zulkhairul’s body was handed over to the police after positive identification was made by the family for further action,” he said in a statement here.

The body of the last victim, Khairil Ikmal Danial Zamzuradi, 19, was recovered at 9.45am about 2.1 nautical miles from the department’s command and control centre on the beach.

The body of Shahir Aqil, 19, a silat exponent who was to represent Terengganu at the Malaysia Games in Perak next month, was found about 500 metres from the C&C yesterday.

The trio with four other friends were on an outing at the beach on Thursday. The three of them were swept away by a giant wave.

Khairil Ikmal Danial’s father Zamzuradi Othman, 46, said he accepted it as fated the loss of his son and thanked all parties for their tireless efforts in searching for the victims.

“At least I get to see him for one last time and give him a proper burial. I thank all for their prayers and support for my family in this difficult time,” he said. — Bernama