Puppets to entertain the Gods

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 25 — During the Hungry Ghost festival, many shows and prayers are performed by devotees to appease the gods.
One such performance is the Teochew puppet opera show.
The puppet show originated from the central plains of China where it used to be a shadow puppet play with two-dimensional figurines made from dried leather strips and controlled by three iron rods connected at the hands and torso of the puppet.
The puppet designs became more elaborate — three-dimensional with free-form arms, colourful and replaceable costumes and moveable heads.
The show usually has between four and 12 characters. Story-wise, it leans towards folklore that has elements of good deeds in the land of the living.
Initially, the puppet show was to appease the dead and performers were only men as women would anger the gods.
This has changed, however, and now women participate either in the show itself or play the instruments.
The show runs for two to three hours every night for a month until the “doors” of Hell closes once again.