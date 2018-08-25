Kadir Jasin backs Najib on RCI for China deals, but for very different reasons

Datuk A. Kadir Jasin (pictured) backs former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s call for a royal commission of inquiry on infrastructure deals awarded to China. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The government should grant Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s request for a royal commission of inquiry on infrastructure deals his administration awarded to Chinese firms, said Datuk A. Kadir Jasin.

While the former prime minister sought the inquiry to clear his name, however, the news veteran wanted this for the opposite reason.

“I agree with Najib on the RCI because we want to know whether it was he or the Barisan Nasional government that made these ‘stupid agreements’ with China and Singapore,” he wrote on his blog.

“Did BN have no other way besides taking on massive debt to repay 1MDB’s loans or were there other reasons Malaysia bowed down to China and Singapore? Does China and Singapore have a huge secret or death grip that forced Najib and BN to accede to their demands?”

Najib called for the RCI on Thursday in response to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pillorying him as “stupid” for leaving Malaysia on the hook for the East Coast Rail Link and two gas pipeline projects.

Dr Mahathir said the agreements have no exit clauses while Najib insisted they do.

While in China, the prime minister said the deals were cancelled, but he has since clarified that he meant they would not proceed at the moment.

Kadir also mocked Najib earlier in the post by saying he should trade fugitive financier Low Taek Jho to the government in exchange for the RCI.

Malaysian authorities charged Low and his father, Tan Sri Larry Low, in absentia yesterday for money laundering in connection to the 1MDB corruption scandal.