Three killed, two others injured in machine explosion incident in Rawang

Batu Arang Fire and Rescue Station responded to the Rawang incident. — Picture courtesy of Google Maps

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Three workers were killed while two others were injured when a machine that exploded fell on them at a factory in Rawang at about 11am today.

Batu Arang Fire and Rescue Station chief Yazli Yahya said those who died were two local men and a Bangladeshi man while the two injured men were Bangladeshis.

“Their deaths were confirmed on the scene by hospital personnel. When the incident happened, all the victims were believed to be under the machine,” he said when contacted today.

So far the victims have yet to be identified.

Yazli added that a team from the Batu Arang Fire and Rescue Station was rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 11am.

“The operation to extricate the victims is still ongoing,” he said. — Bernama