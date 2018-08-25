Govt will help rebuild homes of flood victims in Langkawi, Dr M says

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the work would be carried out as soon as possible so that they could go back to their normal lives. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

LANGKAWI, Aug 25 — The government will provide an allocation to rebuild the homes of Langkawi residents who were hit by flash floods on Thursday, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the work would be carried out as soon as possible so that they could go back to their normal lives.

“We will provide the funding for the repairs so that they can return to their homes,” he told a press conference after visiting victims sheltered at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kuala Teriang here today.

According to information obtained by Bernama from the Civil Defence Force (APM), 49 houses were badly damaged in the 4pm disaster.

There are 207 victims sheltered at SK Kuala Teriang and the number is expected to rise as there are still those who have not registered with APM. — Bernama