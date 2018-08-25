Putrajaya flower show aims to match Netherland’s tulip fest

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (second left) at the launch of the Royal Floria Putrajaya 2018 at Precinct 4, Putrajaya August 25, 2018. — Pictures by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 25 — The government is hoping the now-annual Royal Floria Putrajaya flower festival will be on par with the Netherland’s world-famous annual tulip festival, said the deputy prime minister.

Hoping to hit a record high of 1 million visitors this year, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said both the Federal Territories Ministry and Putrajaya Corp worked hard to put Putrajaya on the World Flower Show Map.

“We intend for Floria to be on par with the Dutch Tulip Festival that is held in Keukenhof, Holland each year. This flower festival that is famous throughout the world receives an estimated one million visitors each year from over a 100 countries,” she said at the opening ceremony for the Royal Floria Putrajaya festival.

This is the 10th edition of the Royal Floria Putrajaya show, which was accorded royal status by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 2014.

The flower show received 300,000 visitors during its first edition in 2007, before recording 500,000 visitors in the second edition in 2009 and 826,811 visitors in 2016.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at the launch of the Royal Floria Putrajaya 2018 at Precinct 4, Putrajaya August 25, 2018.

Dr Wan Azizah also noted that the Royal Floria Putrajaya is aimed at strengthening the administrative’s capital’s image as a “garden city”, with around one-third of the city was specified as green areas with landscaping.

“The Federal Territories Ministry believes the organising of this festival will boost the tourism sector as one of the main drivers of economy in Putrajaya,” she said, noting that the second edition of the Royal Floria International Dialogue as part of this year’s festival will allow business networking and sharing of best practices in the industry.

Also present at the opening ceremony today were Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and his wife Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad and his deputy Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh and Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

They visited various spots in Royal Floria Putrajaya, including the Royal Perak Garden that was inspired by the Istana Kenangan in Kuala Kangsar, Perak.

The theme of Royal Floria Putrajaya on its 10th anniversary is the “10 Wonders of Flora”, with highlights including flower displays at the Wonder Garden using the eight theme flowers of past edition namely the national flower hibiscus, orchid, heliconia, rose, bougainvillea, begonia, lily and chrsysanthemum.

Attractions at the Royal Floria Putrajaya include the Designer Boutique Gardens, Fertigation Garden, the Miniature Garden, bonsai and suiseki displays, Hipster Square and a garden inspired by the movies The Hobbit and Lord of The Rings, while the permanent features of the show being the Fantasy Garden, the English Garden and the Malaysia-China Friendship Garden.

There are also 29 international floral designers from nine countries namely China, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam, with their floral arrangements on display now at the Floral Pavillion that also features over 300 orchids.

People pose for selfies next to flowers on display at the Royal Floria Putrajaya 2018 at Precinct 4, Putrajaya August 25, 2018.

Prizes up for grabs are the Garden Prime Award (RM15,000), Designer Boutique Garden Award (RM10,000), Gardens of Malaysia Award (RM5,000).

The festival runs for nine days from today until September 2 from 9am onwards daily, with closing time at 10.30pm for Monday to Thursday and at midnight for Friday to Sunday.

Ticket prices are at RM12 (Monday-Thursday) and RM15 (Friday-Saturday) for Malaysian adults while it is half the price for Malaysian children, senior citizens and the disabled, while the rates for non-Malaysian adults are at RM24 and RM30 and half the price for foreigners in the latter category.

Tickets at a discount of 20 per cent can be purchased online at www.floriaputrajaya.com.my.

The event is organised by Perbadanan Putrajaya with the support of the Federal Territories Ministry, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Tourism Malaysia, with the show managed by Perbadanan Putrajaya’s subsidiaries PULSE Group and Putrajaya Floria Sdn Bhd.