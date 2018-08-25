Mujahid: Other countries keen to learn about Malaysia’s Haj management system

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said Malaysia was willing to help and guide other countries improve their Haj systems. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

MAKKAH, Aug 25 — Several foreign countries especially from Africa are interested in learning the Malaysian Haj management system practised by Tabung Haji (TH) which has been described as among the best in the world.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said he was approached by his foreign counterparts on this at the King Salman Khadim Haramain Annual Conference with Global Islamic Affairs Ministers held at the Mina Palace on Thursday.

“The Malaysian (management) model is on the lips of religious affairs ministers from other countries, including from Palestine whom I met.

“Our country is respected as a progressive Islamic nation and I will continue making Malaysia as an example to the world (through the Haj management system)” he said in a press conference held here on Friday.

Mujahid said in response to these requests, Malaysia was willing to help and guide other countries improve their Haj systems.

“They (the ministers) want not only to learn from TH, but also about our Islamic banking and insurance systems which are among the best in the world.

“Malaysia is honoured that other nations want to learn from us and we are ready to share our experiences with them,” he said.

Mujahid said the conference saw a gathering of about 500 ministers and government officials from 76 nations who discussed solutions to problems which plague the Islamic world. — Bernama