Courteney Cox to join next season of 'Shameless'

Courteney Cox has continued her TV career after making a mark in 'Friends'. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 25 — Courteney Cox and Katey Sagal are joining the cast of Shameless for the show’s ninth season.

Sagal will play Ingrid Jones, a psych patient and love interest for Frank (William H. Macy), reports Variety.

Cox will guest star as Jen Wagner, a famous actress who struggled with alcohol in her past.

The next season of Shameless will air 14 episodes in two parts. The first seven episodes begin airing Sept. 9, and the second half of season 9 will premiere on Jan. 20, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews