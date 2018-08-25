Hollywood actor Vincent Cassel ties knot with model

Vincent Cassel was previously married to Italian actress Monica Bellucci. — Reuters pic

BIDART (France), Aug 25 — Hollywood actor Vincent Cassel, 51, married 21-year-old model Tina Kunakey in a low-key ceremony in his native France on Friday.

The actor, who appeared in Black Swan and two of the Ocean’s series of heist films, shot to fame in the mid-1990s as the troubled young man from the Parisian suburbs in the critically acclaimed La Haine.

Cassel, wearing dark sunglasses, a cream jacket and open-necked pink shirt, tied the knot with Kunakey in front of around 100 guests in Bidart, a small coastal village near Biarritz in southwestern France.

His bride wore a white tulle gown with strapless bodice, full skirt and long train, arriving for the ceremony in a black Bentley.

Cassel was previously married to Italian actress Monica Bellucci with whom he has two children. The couple split in 2013 after 14 years of marriage. — AFP